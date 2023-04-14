Mumbai-Madgaon-Mumbai Tejas Express Gets Another Vistadome Coach; Deets Inside

The Tejas Express, which connects Mumbai and Madgaon (Goa), will see another Vistadome coach added to the train from today, April 14. This will be the country’s first and only train to have two Vistadome coaches. Vistadome coaches are the ones with transparent glass windows and roofs. These coaches let the passengers enjoy the scenic beauty between Mumbai and Goa during their train journey. People come across nature’s various wonders such as waterfalls, rivers, valleys and tunnels on this route. The first Vistadome coach was added to the Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express in September last year.

Vistadome coaches also offer a lot of other facilities that one may not find in a normal chair car coach. For instance, they have WiFi services and CCTV cameras to ensure that passengers have a smooth, secure and entertaining journey. The mobile charging points given under all seats enable people to worry less about their phone batteries as compared to those in AC, sleeper or chair car coaches. Vistadome coaches have a mini pantry with a microwave oven too. A fridge, coffee machine and water filters are also installed for people to use and enjoy refreshments from time to time. Automatic sliding doors and GPS system installed in the coaches give a feeling as if you are travelling on a flight.

The Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express runs five days a week. The train is not functional on Mondays and Thursdays. Mumbai and Madgaon are located at a distance of 765 kilometres from each other, and the train can cover it in 8 hours and 50 minutes. The 22119 Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai at 5:50 am and reaches Madgaon at 2:40 pm. The train stoppages include Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kundal and Karmali. 22120 Madgaon-Mumbai Tejas Express departs from Madgaon at 3.15 pm and reaches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.55 am.

People who had a waiting list for the Vistadome coach can check their status. Some people might have gotten their tickets confirmed due to the availability of seats in the second coach.

