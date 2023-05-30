Mumbai Metro 2A & 7 Commuters to be Provided Insurance Cover, Ensuring Safety and Security during Travel

In a significant development aimed at enhancing the safety of commuters, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced a comprehensive insurance cover for passengers traveling on the Metro Line 2A and 7.

This crucial initiative intends to provide peace of mind to thousands of daily commuters, assuring them of financial assistance in case of any unforeseen incidents during their journeys.

Under the new scheme, Metro Line 2A and 7 passengers will benefit from an insurance policy worth up to Rs. 10 lakh ($13,590) covering accidental death, permanent disability, and hospitalization expenses due to accidents or injuries sustained while using the metro services. The insurance coverage will be valid for all passengers, regardless of their age, and will be in effect from the moment they enter the station premises until they exit the designated metro stations.

Commuters will now be able to commute without undue worry, as the insurance policy will provide financial support to their families in case of unfortunate incidents resulting in death or disability. This move underscores the MMRDA’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the city’s residents and visitors, placing passenger security at the forefront of its agenda.

Speaking on the announcement, a senior MMRDA official stated, “The insurance coverage for Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 commuters is a proactive step towards prioritizing their safety and security. We understand the importance of instilling confidence in our passengers and assuring them that their well-being is of utmost concern to us. This initiative will go a long way in building trust and encouraging more people to opt for the metro as their preferred mode of transportation."

Also Read: Mumbai Metro Line 3: DMRC Gets Contract To Operate City’s First Fully Underground Corridor

Additionally, the MMRDA is also working closely with the insurance provider to streamline the claim settlement process, ensuring that commuters receive prompt and hassle-free assistance in the event of an incident. The insurance policy will be applicable to all passengers, including those using the regular tickets, monthly passes, and other travel cards.

The introduction of the insurance coverage for Metro Line 2A and 7 is part of the MMRDA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the overall commuting experience and promote the usage of public transportation in Mumbai. With these safety measures in place, the MMRDA aims to create a reliable and secure transport network that fulfills the needs and expectations of the city’s growing population.

top videos

The insurance scheme for Metro Line 2A and 7 passengers is expected to commence in the coming months. The MMRDA will release detailed information regarding the insurance policy, including the claims procedure and other relevant terms and conditions, through official communication channels and its website.

As Mumbai gears up for the implementation of this significant safety initiative, commuters can rest assured that their journey on Metro Line 2A and 7 will not only be convenient and efficient but also protected by an extensive insurance cover, prioritizing their welfare above all else.