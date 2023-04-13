Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 Witness Record Ridership of 1.7 Lakh Commuters in a Day

The Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7, which cover a 35-km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi, have reported a record ridership of 1,70,248 commuters on a single day. The average daily ridership has also significantly increased to 1.6 lakh since the entire 35-km stretch began full operations on January 20 this year.

According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), the ridership on Friday, April 7, crossed the 2 crore mark within a year of starting full operations. The MMMOCL is responsible for managing the operations and maintenance of the two elevated Metro lines that traverse Mumbai suburbs. These lines run between Andheri and Dahisar, situated on the East and West sides of the Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH), respectively.

The official further added that during the monsoon, which is expected to arrive in a month and a half, the ridership is likely to cross 2 lakh. People prefer the metro during monsoon to avoid traffic, which is usually diverted due to waterlogging.

Metro Line 2A and 7 experience high travel volume during the morning peak hours from 8:30 am to 11 am, and during the evening peak hours from 5 pm to 8:30 pm. During peak hours, both lines collectively see 40,000 to 45,000 footfalls in the morning and 55,000- 60,000 footfalls in the evening, as per MMMOCL.

To promote the use of metro transport, the MMRDA has set up parking facilities beneath metro stations for commuters and offers last-mile connectivity via BEST bus services. According to the official, a gradual increase in ridership is indicative of the visible result. Besides, foot over bridges (FOBs) are being constructed on Line 7 passing through WEH, connecting the nearest suburban railway station and other public transport facilities to attract more commuters.

At present, the Metro 2A and 7, with 22 rakes available, cover 30 stations. During peak time, trains are available at 8-minute intervals, and during non-peak hours, there is a gap of 9 to 10 minutes. There are 22 rakes parked for maintenance at Charkop, which serves as the common depot for both lines.

