Mumbai Metro: Line 3 Between Cuffe Parade and SEEPZ Opens for Public in December, Check Routes, Stations and More

In a significant development, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has recently taken delivery of two new trainsets for Mumbai Metro Line-3.

These trainsets, meticulously assembled at Aarey Car depot, will play a crucial role in the launch of Phase-1 operations.

With the arrival of these two new trainsets, the MMRCL now possesses a total of five trainsets, with four more sets currently in the manufacturing process, essential for the successful commissioning of Phase-1.

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Stations

The Mumbai Metro Line-3 project is an ambitious 33.5-kilometer-long underground stretch, strategically connecting some of the busiest and most congested regions of Mumbai. This extensive metro line will link the Cuffe Parade business district in the far south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central area, featuring an impressive network of 26 underground stations and one at-grade station.

It is important to note that Line-3 will mark a significant milestone for Mumbai as it becomes the city’s first underground metro line. Moreover, it will also be one of the largest continuous underground stretches in the entire country.

In September 2018, the MMRCL awarded a significant contract worth approximately 315 million Euros to the renowned French manufacturer Alstom. Under this contract, Alstom is entrusted with the task of supplying 248 metro cars for Mumbai Metro Line-3. The agreement includes the design, delivery, and commissioning of 31 lightweight, fully-furnished modern passenger trainsets, each comprising eight cars.

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Metro Car Features

Notably, these metro cars will feature an impressive 75 percent motorization, enabling rapid acceleration and deceleration, thereby ensuring enhanced operational efficiency. Furthermore, this project will mark Mumbai’s first venture into the realm of Unattended Train Operation (UTO), following in the footsteps of Delhi Line-7 and 8, which pioneered this innovative technology in India.

Alstom’s Bangalore engineering center is currently engaged in the comprehensive designing and development of the metro cars. Simultaneously, the state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing unit located at Sri City in Chennai is responsible for manufacturing the 248 metro cars.

Presently, the construction of Mumbai Metro Line-3 is progressing well, with approximately 87 percent of the work already completed. It is anticipated that the metro line will be operationalized in stages, with the first phase between BKC and SEEPZ expected to open its doors to the public by December of this year.

As Mumbai eagerly awaits the inauguration of Mumbai Metro Line-3, the addition of the new trainsets brings the city one step closer to a more efficient and convenient transportation network. With its extensive coverage and advanced features, this upcoming metro line promises to revolutionize Mumbai’s commuting experience.