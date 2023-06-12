Mumbai Metro Line 5: Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Corridor To Reduce Travel Time By 60 Percent

To provide a better local transportation service to all the residents in Mumbai, the city has initiated the ambitious Metro Line 5 project, which has the sole purpose to connect Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan.

Recently, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has given the green signal to the authorities to turn the 3-kilometer-long stretch between Dhamankar Naka and Temghar into an underground passage route, which was not part of the plan earlier.

Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Corridor Route

The change in plan would come as a relief for multiple businesses and residences, which might get impacted by elevated construction on the route. It has been reported that the Maharashtra government’s Urban Development Department gave the concerned authority approval for creating the underground section of the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro corridor. But, in order to receive further clearance from the department, a concerned authority has to fulfill some requirements, and asked them to not put a financial burden on the state government and produce detailed component details.

Mumbai Metro Line 5 Project Benefits and Connectivity

As per the planned project, the 25-kilometer-long Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Corridor is likely to have 15 stations that would help the residents to experience seamless transportation. The development will also enhance the interconnection within Mumbai’s metro system. The project will also connect the current Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli) with the planned Metro 12 (Kalyan to Taloja). Once the corridor gets established, it will make it easy to reach the central Railway Network.

The project is likely to cut down the travel time for commuters by 50 to 60 percent, and will provide a great benefit to all the residents who go towards Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan.

The report says that most of the work for the Phase 1 project has been done on a 12.7-kilometer stretch between Thane and Bhiwandi. It is expected that the much-awaited Metro Line 5 commercial service may start in 2025.