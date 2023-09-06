Mumbai Metro: Tunneling Work Begins on Line 7A, Details Here

With the start of digging work for Metro Line 7A (ML7A), Mumbai’s transport scene is on the verge of a huge upheaval.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) celebrated this milestone, which represents a significant step towards improving the city’s connectivity and reducing congestion.

The first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), T62, began operations on September 1, 2023, signalling the commencement of the tunnelling phase for ML7A, reported Metro Rail News. The first phase is projected to be completed in a month, followed by the final drive, with the entire tunnelling project scheduled to be completed by May 2024.

This massive undertaking will cover depths ranging from 28 metres to 12 metres below ground level, guaranteeing seamless transitions between the Metro’s underground and elevated sections.

Mumbai Metro Line 7A: Here’s How It Will Enhance Mumbai’s Connectivity

Metro Line 7A, with a total length of 3.422 kilometres and a dual tunnel section of 2.49 km, has the potential to revolutionise Mumbai transportation. This new line connects Andheri (East) to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), effectively extending the existing Red Line ML7 (Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East)).

Metro Line 7A’s path travels largely above ground and parallel to the Western Express Highway (WEH) and the Sahar elevated motorway, with an elevated Airport community Metro Station located along the AAI community. This strategic alignment not only provides direct access to CSMIA but also connects Mira Bhayandar (ML9) with the Western suburbs (ML2A and ML7).

Passengers will be able to easily transition between Metro Line 3 (ML3) and the International Airport at the CSMIA underground station of ML3, resulting in a significant reduction in airport travel durations of 30 to 60 minutes.

In the future, Metro Line 7A will be important in connecting to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport via the planned ML8, hence strengthening the city’s transit network. The CSMIA underground station serving Metro Line 7A (ML7A) and Metro Line 3 (ML3) runs parallel and is also linked at the concourse level, ensuring smooth connections for both paid as well as unpaid areas.

Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee emphasised that the Metro Line 7A project has the potential to provide significant economic and environmental advantages to Mumbai. These benefits include less traffic congestion, improved transportation efficiency, more job opportunities, lower fuel consumption, better air quality, and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

Metro Line 7A highlights MMRDA’s commitment to creating a more linked, efficient and sustainable Mumbai, marking a key step towards a better and more accessible future for the city.