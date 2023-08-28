CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :VistaraKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Mumbai-Nashik Highway: Saket Bridge Lanes Reopen After Repairs For Public Use
1-MIN READ

Mumbai-Nashik Highway: Saket Bridge Lanes Reopen After Repairs For Public Use

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Saket Bridge Lanes Reopen After Repairs For Public Use. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Saket Bridge Lanes Reopen After Repairs For Public Use. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mumbai-Nashik Highway: Traffic woes dissipate as Nashik-bound Saket bridge lanes reopen, easing Mumbai-Thane commuters' journeys.

The two lanes of the Nashik-bound Saket bridge have once again been released for public usage, bringing a sigh of relief to drivers on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

Authorities have confirmed that the lanes have been approved for efficient traffic flow following a thorough inspection and safety certification by MSRDC engineers.

The recent halt in traffic flow, which caused a stir amongst commuters, occurred last week when a defect surfaced on one of the spans that elegantly traverse the creek. The abrupt closure prompted heavy vehicular traffic bound for Nashik or JNPT from Mumbai and Ghodbunder road to reroute via Airoli, while lighter vehicles clung to a single lane.

This unforeseen alteration in traffic flow resulted in extensive congestion along the Eastern Express highway and Ghodbunder road, leaving many commuters frustrated.

The problem, according to a responsible authority, was caused by an issue with a section of the bearings underneath a 4mx7m slab that served as a vital connection between the two cantilever arms of the bridge that span the creek. These bearings play a pivotal role in providing a cushioning effect for the road surface, ensuring a smoother driving experience.

To determine the extent of the underlying damage, the repair team immediately took on the difficult task of hoisting the almost 35-tonne slab. The problem was quickly found via this process. The restoration team was determined to take immediate corrective action, and they completed the required repairs quickly and precisely.

Now that the lanes have been restored, drivers may once again navigate the Mumbai-Nashik highway with renewed assurance in the Saket bridge’s structural stability.

About the Author
Samreen Pall
Samreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a writer at heart, Samreen has one motto that she swears by: 'Everything...Read More
Tags:
  1. mumbai
first published:August 28, 2023, 11:15 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 11:16 IST