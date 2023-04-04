Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Project Likely To Cut Short Time Travel By Almost 30 Minutes From Both Cities

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has been working Mumbai-Pune Expressway for a quite long period of time. The official on Tuesday shared that the project is almost ready and reached the edge of completion. The report says that more than 65 percent of work has been done that connects Khopoli and Kusgaon. The other half will be finished real quick.

It has been reported that the project is expected to decrease the time limit for travelers to cover the distance between both cities by more than half an hour. As per the details shared by the MSRDC, it suggested that the 19.80 km new route lane’s construction is likely to be finished somewhere around the end of December, and people may start using the newly built expressway at the start of the next year.

Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Toll to be Hiked by 18% from April 1

The Mumbai-Pune expressway was made to travel faster. After a period of time, the accident rate started increasing on it. In order to prevent mishaps, MSRDC came up with a plan and decided to construct a new missing lane between Khopoli and Kusgaon.

MSRDC feels the upcoming lane not only help travelers to cover the distance on time but will also enhance the road safety of every single commuter that will travel between the Mumbai and Pune expressway

Read all the Latest Auto News here