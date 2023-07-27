Mumbai-Pune Expressway Will Not Be Operational For 2 Hours Today, Details Here

Mumbai has been witnessing massive rainfall for the past few days. Due to heavy pour, Mumbai-Pune Expressway had seen a landslide on Sunday, which created massive debris on the road, and blocked the expressway for transportation. The Maharashtra highway traffic police urged the people to plan their travel accordingly as the highway will be closed for a few hours on Thursday.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Closed Today

The highway police also confirmed the new on Twitter. They twitted that on July 23 at around 23.30 hrs, a crack occurred behind Adoshi Tunnel on Mumbai Channel on Mumbai Pune Expressway. They also informed that Mumbai Channel on Expressway will be completely closed on July 27 between 12.00 PM to 14.00 PM to remove the stuck stones from the mountain in Sadar Darad.

Alternate Route

The decision has been taken with mutual understanding between high authorities and Mumbai traffic police. Amid this, the officials also suggested that travelers or vehicles going towards the blocked express, can use the old Pune-Mumbai highway for transportation.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is considered as one the most used express for transportation. It is expected that if the work will not get complete on the mentioned time period, it will create a massive traffic on alternate routes including old Pune-Mumbai highway.

Meanwhile, one of the officials says the debris created by the landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district, disturbed the three lanes expressway majorly since July 24. He informed that a JCB machines, and more than 24 dumpers have been deployed to clear the road and start the service as soon as possible.