Mumbai-Revas Ferry Service to Resume from Sep 1 After Long Monsoon Break

The ferry service on the Mumbai-Revas route in Raigad district, which was stopped on June 26 due to heavy rain that continued for almost two months, finally is all set to resume again on September 1.

The resumption of the services after a long break came as a big relief to all the passengers on the Mumbai-Revas routes, who faced a lot of difficulties while traveling from other means in order to reach their desired location.

Ferry Service between Bhaucha Dhakka and Revas

While confirming the news, an organization that controls ferry service in Mumbai, Jalvahatuk Audyogic Sanstha Maryadit says that the facility will be provided in every direction between Bhaucha Dhakka in south Mumbai and Revas on the above-mentioned date at 6 am.

Ferry Service Prices

Once the service kickstarts, Passengers will be able to enjoy the one-way fare at Rs 100 between Revas and Bhaucha Dhakka. The ferry will charge Rs 200 for the passengers who wish to carry their two-wheeler on the boat.

Additional Service

Amid this, it has been expected that the ferry bodies might introduce some additional service for the commuters on weekends. However, the decision depends upon the crowd or traffic.

Ferry Service on Ganpati festival

Apart from this, it has been reported that the ferry bodies are expected to provide additional facilities for the Ganpati festival, the steps will be taken only if the demand for the travel will increase.