Mumbai Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector to Transform East-West Connectivity

In a significant stride towards easing the daily commute of over 35,000 motorists in Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revived the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector (SWEC).

This ambitious four-lane connector, a crucial component of the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is poised to provide seamless travel between Mumbai’s eastern and western parts, marking a leap towards decongesting the city’s bustling roads.

Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector: Route

The SWEC route, which spans a distance of 4.512 km, begins at the Sewri Interchange of the MTHL. With a seamless connection to Narayan Hardikar Marg at Worli, this route passes through Acharya Donde Marg and Jagannath Bhatankar Marg. It effortlessly crosses multiple important north-south thoroughfares along the way, including Senapati Bapat Marg, Gokhale Road (South), and significant Western and Central Railway tracks.

Further landmarks encountered include Dr. Ambedkar Road, Dr. Ernest Borges Road, Dr. S. S. Rao Marg, G. D. Ambekar Marg, Tokashi Jivaraj Road, and Zakaria Bundar Road (R. A. Kidwai Marg), amongst others. Notably, the SWEC incorporates ramps at R A Kidwai Marg and Acharaya Donde Marg, coupled with provisions for the Sewri Railway Station (81.117 meters) and Elphinston Road Railway Station (132.20 meters) to feature Road Over Bridges (ROBs).

Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector: The Plan

The ambitious project carries an estimated cost of Rs 1,051.86 crore, with the Sewri Railway Station section being 45 percent complete. The elevated connector, spanning between 17 meters and 12 meters in width, boasts towering piers reaching up to 24 meters and an average height of 15 meters. Designed to accommodate speeds of up to 80 km/hr, its primary superstructure adopts a segmental design while fortified spans exhibit robust steel structures. Once operational, the project’s implementation promises to revolutionize transportation efficiency and connectivity across the city.

Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector: Benefits

The Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector offers a plethora of advantages and is unquestionably essential to the profitability and success of MTHL. These advantages include:

Holistic Connectivity: Seamlessly binding the Bandra-Worli Sea Link/Coastal Road and MTHL, SWEC bridges disparate nodes of Mumbai's transportation network.

Time Savings and Enhanced Commutes: Facilitating swift and uninterrupted travel, SWEC remarkably eases the commute for residents commuting between Navi Mumbai and Central/South Mumbai.

Streamlined City-to-Navi Mumbai Route: SWEC optimizes the journey from the city to Navi Mumbai, simplifying navigation for thousands.

Beyond Regional Travel: Noteworthy is SWEC's potential to appeal to long-distance travelers journeying from the western suburbs towards Goa and South India, potentially surpassing the utility of the Sion Panvel Highway.

Traffic Contribution: Upon integration with MTHL, SWEC is projected to contribute 15-20 percent of vehicular traffic on the monumental trans-harbor link.

Mass Beneficiaries: A substantial 45,000 motorists stand to gain from the strategic elevation.

An integral challenge lies in the demolition and reconstruction of the century-old Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Elphinston Road. Additionally, the project involves the displacement of 368 Project Affected People (PAPs) and the demolition of 850 slums in Kamgar Nagar. Furthermore, 19 buildings are slated for demolition to facilitate the road expansion, a majority of them situated in the F-South and G-South civic wards.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, the Commissioner of MMRDA, underscores the SWEC’s indispensable role in ensuring uninterrupted access to the MTHL and its synergy with the coastal road project. Addressing the challenges head-on, Dr. Mukherjee emphasizes the ongoing efforts towards Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) as the project marches towards completion.

As the SWEC springs back to life, Mumbai’s horizon of opportunity expands, offering a glimpse into a future of eased commutes and enhanced connectivity. With each passing day, the city edges closer to unveiling this transformative infrastructure marvel that is set to redefine Mumbai’s traffic dynamics.