Mumbai to Goa in 6 hours: Decade-Old Project NH-66 To Get Ready Next Month

The Maharashtra government with multiple agencies has been working on the expansion of the Mumbai-Goa highway (NH-66) for decades. Now, it has been reported that the much-awaited project, which will cut off the travel time between Mumbai to Gao from 10 hours to 5 or 6 hours, is at its final stage, and about to finish before Ganesh Chaturthi next month.

The news has been highlighted by the Public Work Department’s minister named Ravindra Chavan during a meeting, which was also attended by the Mumbai CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.

Here’s What Mumbai CM Says About Project

Mumbai’s CM Eknath Shinde also reacted about the same through his official Twitter handle. He tweeted that “The PW is trying to take urgent measures regarding the work of Mumbai-Goa National Highway. The detailed project report work for the Mumbai-Sindhudurg route is in its final stage. The 18-hour journey through the Samruddhi Highway has come down to 8 to 10 hours. This is proving useful in terms of expanding industry opportunities for farmers and travelers. The government has prioritized the expansion of various such communication facilities, and the communication facilities will be expanded in this manner in Konkan too."

Mumbai-Goa NH-66 Highway

According to the reports, once the four-lane 1,608 km long NH-66 highway will kickstart its operation, it will connect multiple states in India. It will also connect Mumbai’s Panvel to Kanyakumari’s Cape Comorin, and will pass through Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and other states of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Goa highway’s Panvel to Pen Taluka section has witnessed some cracks during the ongoing work. The gaps have been filled with concrete patches by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Reacting about the cracks, activist Rajeev Mishra says those concrete slab layers without steel won’t be able to take a load of vehicles in the future, and it will create potholes.