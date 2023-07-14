Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Eastern Freeway Traffic Advisory in Effect Until October 31

In a move aimed at easing traffic congestion and minimizing inconvenience caused by the ongoing construction activities of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-1, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a crucial traffic advisory.

With an objective to ensure smooth vehicular movement, the police have restricted the access of private buses on the Eastern Freeway until October 31, 2023.

The traffic advisory was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Traffic, Mumbai, Gaurav Singh. The notification highlighted that the construction work of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-1 has significantly impacted the flow of vehicles on the Eastern Freeway. In order to maintain the safety of commuters and alleviate any potential dangers and obstructions, the traffic police have enforced this order.

According to the notification, private buses will be prohibited from plying on both the South and North bound sections of the Eastern Freeway until the specified date of October 31, 2023.

The decision was made after careful evaluation of the ongoing construction work’s impact on the Eastern Freeway, which has resulted in potential risks and inconvenience for the public. To address these issues, the Mumbai Traffic Police has outlined alternative routes for private passenger buses.

Southbound Private Passenger Buses: Route

The prescribed path for southbound private passenger buses is as outlined below: Starting from Bhakti Park, the route progresses through Shanti Nagar, Dayashankar Chowk, Godrej Junction, Sewree Phatak, Gadi Adda, Reay Road/BPT Toll naka, Kaklij Chowk, P. D’Mello Road, Wadibunder, and onwards to their respective destinations.

Northbound Private Passenger Buses: Route

On the other hand, private passenger buses traveling northbound are advised to take the following route: Wadibunder - P. D’Mello Road - Kaklij Chowk - Reay Road/BPT Toll naka - Gadi Adda - Sewree Phatak - Godrej Junction - Dayashankar Chowk - Shanti Nagar - Bhakti Park - and proceed to their intended destinations.

These alternative routes have been strategically planned to divert private passenger buses from the Eastern Freeway, ensuring smoother traffic flow and minimizing disruptions to the ongoing construction work.

The Mumbai Traffic Police earnestly urges all private bus operators, drivers, and commuters to strictly adhere to this advisory during the specified period. By actively collaborating and adhering to the assigned alternative routes, the general public can make a substantial contribution towards safeguarding the safety and convenience of all commuters during the construction period of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-1.