Mumbai: Two-Wheelers Banned on TT Bridge in Parel from June, Here's Why

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will ban the movement of two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles, including public transport buses on the Parel TT flyover in central Mumbai from June 1 completely. The steps have been taken by the civic body to fix the potholes on the decades-old bridge at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, which is considered one of the major corridors in the city for travelers.

While confirming the news, the civic body said that it has received a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai traffic police to ban the movement of heavy vehicles on it. It also informed that in a view to avoiding any accidents or mishaps, the bridge department will install height barriers of 2.5 meters on the flyover.

The BMC in a release stated that the civic body started fixing and filling the potholes on the road, which are main cause by the heavy vehicles every year. It said that the traffic police asked the BMC’s bridge department to take necessary action to stop the movement of vehicles on the flyover until the work is done.

Meanwhile, the bridge again will get closed after the monsoon season. The bridge department will start its operation to fix the potholes and bad road conditions, caused by the heavy vehicles. It has been reported that the work will start somewhere around October, and will get completed in six months.

To maintain road quality and provide a potholes-free state, the Maharashtra government decided to introduce another entity called Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). It will work closely with Public Works Department (PWD) and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and make sure that the state is having a top-notch road quality.