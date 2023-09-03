Munich Motor Show 2023: BMW Displays Vision Neue Klasse Concept

The luxury car maker BMW has been working on the vision Neue Klasse concept, a fully electric futuristic car, for a long time. Finally, the company displayed the EV at the ongoing Munich Motor Show, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs there. The vehicle somehow managed to hook all the enthusiasts with easy, major credit goes to its unique design, interior, and advanced drivetrain technology.

It has been reported that BMW is planning to release six Neue Klasse EVs, which might hit the market in the upcoming years. Reports also suggest that all of the vehicles will not share same specs, but will be powered with different sets of battery packs in order to cater to mass audiences.

Vision Neue Klasse Concept Style

As per the details and photos shared by the company, the concept vehicle has been titled as elegant, clear, and timeless piece. Undoubtedly, the EV looks unreal from every corner, a big thanks to its futuristic design and advanced features. The Vision Neue Klasse shares some of the design elements from i Vision Dee, which was showcased during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) this year in Las Vegas.

Vision Neue Klasse Concept Design

The BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse concept features a tilt front fascia with two illuminated horizontal kidney-shaped grilles, which have been spread across both ends of the bumper. The concept is also equipped with LED DRLs, which clearly add more charm to the EV. The German car manufacturer also introduced 21-inch wheels in the vehicle along with mate black finish cladding, which makes it look more appealing.

Vision Neue Klasse Range

BMW claimed that the Vision Neue Klasse has been design in such a way that it can provide 30 percent extra range and 25 percent efficiency as compared to any other company’s car.

BMW’s EV Goals

Meanwhile, it has been reported that BMW is shifting more focus to the EV segment, giving more options to customers to choose from. In order to achieve the planned goal, the brand is expected to increase its EV sales by 2025. The company’s CEO Oliver Zipse also said that the company will have more products for the customers in every segment soon.