Munich Motor Show 2023: Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class Unveiled, Check Details

The ongoing Munich Motor Show 2023 has been grabbing all the headlines as a lot of car makers showcasing their upcoming products or upcoming lineups. The luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz also participated this year and displayed its concept electric vehicle CLA Class. The EV is inspired by the company’s vision EQXX concept, which made its official appearance last year.

As per the details shared by the brand, the all-new concept CLA Class shares the powertrain as the EQXX concept and is based on Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA).

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class Range

The newly unveiled concept EV comes with head-turning cutting-edge technology and is capable of providing a maximum range of around 750km. Taking some inspiration from the EQXX concept, the all-new CLA concept EV is equipped with an electric motor, which allows the driver to have an eco-friendly and technological driving experience.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Design

Taking about the design elements first, the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class comes with a sleek sloping roofline, massive bonnet, and futuristic illuminated integrated grills, featuring the brand’s logo on it. The concept has been displayed in a pomegranate red color scheme, where it features sharp yet rounded body lines, door-mounted ORVMs, chrome finish bumpers, and unique 21-inch wheels with a star pattern on it.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Interior

Moving inside the cabin, the electric car is equipped with the advanced advanced-level infotainment system, covering the entire dashboard. The screen is divided into comprises three displays. The first one is an instrument cluster, dedicated to the driver, where the one can monitor all the important information related to the car. The other is the infotainment system, which is supported by all the car connect technology. While the remaining has been introduced to the passengers for their entertainment.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Battery

The car features 800V electrical architecture, and is capable of producing 400km of range after plugging in the 250kW DC fast-charging for 15 minutes. It also offers an e-all-wheel drive system, thanks to EV’s two powerful motors.