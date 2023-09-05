Munich Motor Show 2023: Volkswagen Unveils ID. GTI Concept Car, Details Inside

As EV culture started taking over globally, many car manufacturers invested more efforts in electric cars, instead of fuel-powered ones. Volkswagen is also joining the trend and showcased ID. GTI Concept show car at ongoing Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA ) in Munich.

The newly unveiled electric hatchback concept design refreshed a lot of memories about the original Golf GTI, which was introduced in 1975 at Frankfurt’s International Motor Show.

Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Car

The displaying of ID. GTI fueled the speculation, where it is expected that the company might turn the feature-loaded Polo into a pure electric, and bring it back in a new avatar soon. It has been reported that the company has been working on the production model under the modular electric drive (MEB) platform, which will hit the international market in 2027.

Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Car Design

Talking about the exterior, the Volkswagen ID GTI concept car features a sleek design in a red colour scheme. The model has been equipped with a stylish LED headlamps setup, paired with LED taillights. Moving towards the side profile, the vehicle features heavy cladding, which makes it look even more sporty yet rough at the same time.

Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Car Interior

When it comes to the interior, the cabin gets a multi-functional squared-off steering wheel with a dual-color paint scheme. The car also displays the typical GTI signature styling minimalist plaid pattern on the seat cover, adding an overall charm to the hatch. As far as the power figure is concerned, the company has yet to share the details about the same.

Here’s What Company’s CEO Says at IAA Mobility

Company’s CEO, Thomas Schäfer says that Volkswagen is dedicated to fulfilling all the expectations of the customers. He said the company is delivering what the customers want, no matter if it is in the electric segment, fuel-powered vehicles, or hybrid cars. All the company’s lineup impresses customers with enjoyable efficiency, and high quality that is evident in all areas.