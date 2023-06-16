Musashi Enters EV Space in India, Announces Investment of 70 Crore in Phase 1

Musashi India, a subsidiary fully owned by Musashi Seimitsu Industries, Japan and a renowned manufacturer of transmission components for two-wheelers and four-wheelers in India, has taken a momentous leap into the E-mobility sector.

The company’s new venture aims to leverage its exceptional design and engineering capabilities to manufacture an innovative EV unit comprising a motor, PCU, and Gear Box.

Musashi, a company committed to building high-performance and secure automotive components, will start producing the E-Axle at its Bengaluru plant in October 2023. Musashi will invest 70 crores in phase 1 of this ground-breaking project to set up an assembly line for the product inside its current manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru.

Furthermore, Musashi has established a strategic partnership with Bharat New-Energy Company (BNC) Motors in India as part of an effort to increase its presence in the e-mobility space. Additionally, the business has already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Strom in Thailand, EV Go in Vietnam, and Arc Ride in Kenya, reaffirming its commitment to providing these prestigious organisations with Indian-made E-Axles.

Musashi India’s 2-wheel E-Axle has accomplished a great feat by integrating the engine and gearbox to create a small and lightweight design. Musashi has revolutionised the driving experience by ensuring the highest gearbox efficiency and lowest noise levels by utilising its unique knowledge in gear processing.

The government’s attempts to encourage electric vehicles and reduce the country’s carbon footprint are completely in line with Musashi India’s debut into the electric mobility sector. The firm seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs, address environmental issues, and improve the entire driving experience for Indian consumers with a focus on offering cutting-edge electric mobility solutions supported by substantial research and development.

Toshihisa Otsuka, a key spokesperson for Musashi India, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “With our new venture into electric mobility, Musashi India aspires to be a frontrunner in the electric revolution in India, while also becoming a trusted partner for automakers, thus driving the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation ecosystem."

While Musashi has already established a strong presence in key markets such as Japan, China, North America, and Europe, the company is particularly optimistic about the Indian market. Anticipating a substantial surge in the EV sector, Musashi envisions capturing an ever-growing market share in India’s burgeoning electric mobility business.

As Musashi India embraces the electric mobility revolution, it spearheads a transformative era in the automotive industry, ushering in a greener and more sustainable future not just for India but the world at large.