Namma Metro: Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram Section To Open By July 15

The highly anticipated Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram Metro segment in Bengaluru is set to start operations by July 15. After the completion of the missing link, the Kengeri-Baiyappanahalli corridor, spanning 25.7 km, will be seamlessly connected to the recently inaugurated Whitefield-KR Puram Metro section, which covers a distance of 13.7 km.

This development will eliminate the necessity for passengers to depend on feeder buses for their commute between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram, providing a continuous and uninterrupted metro journey. These feeder services, managed by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), accommodate a daily influx of up to 8,000 passengers.

This metro line encompasses many stations including Baiyappanahalli, Hoodi, and Mahadevapura. Due to pending works, a section approximately 2 km remains sealed off, withholding the full operation of the line.

The newly inaugurated KR Puram to Whitefield metro line has already garnered a significant number of passengers, with approximately 27,000 commuters utilising its services. It is expected that the number of commuters will experience a substantial surge once the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) opens the complete 15.5-km metro line.

This metro line is a part of the extended purple line, which stretches from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield and is constructed as a part of Phase II of the Namma Metro project. The BMRCL has invested a substantial amount, approximately Rs 4,500 crore, in constructing the KR Puram to Whitefield line and the Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram metro line is expected to be inaugurated at an expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore, according to officials. The 13-km line’s cost encompasses various aspects such as civil construction, land acquisition, traction, signaling, and other associated elements.

Despite facing challenges in meeting previous deadlines, the BMRCL remains committed to completing the project and opening the line for public use. Once this line starts, it will not only reduce traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road. Additionally, it will foster improved accessibility to vital landmarks like the KR Puram bus stand and Mahadevapura IT Park, benefitting commuters and promoting overall development.

The resolution of a conflict between the South Western Railway (SWR) and BMRCL has brought relief to Namma Metro users as the construction of a footover bridge near the KR Puram metro station is set to begin soon.