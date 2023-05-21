Namma Metro: Yellow Line to Start Operation in One Go from December 2023

In a move to provide better transport facilities to commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been working on a Namma Metro Network for quite a long time. Now, it has been reported that the whole 19-km Yellow Line stretch will start its operation by December 2023.

Earlier, the plan was to start the train in two phases. The first phase of Bommasandra to Central Silk Board was expected to start by June. While the second phase Central Silk Board to RV Road was planned to begin by December 2023.

BMRCL’s MD Anjum Parwez Reaction On Namma Metro Network

Commenting about the change in plan, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director, Anjum Parwez said that the complete RV Road - Bommasandra section will start the operation for commercial service in one go.

While giving the reason for the same, Parwez said opening only a part of the corridor would not attract enough ridership, so the management decided to start the whole section simultaneously.

He also informed that the first two sets of 6-coach trains will arrive in the city from China by August 2023, and additional train sets will begin arriving from September onwards from Kolkata-based Titagarh Waggons.

Earlier Plan For Namma Metro Network Yellow Line

Meanwhile, originally the metro project’s entire yellow line in the city was scheduled for 2021. Later, the date was pushed further ahead, and fixed for December 2022. After not getting stock from the contractor for the project on time, the date for the first phase was fixed by June 2023.