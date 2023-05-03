Navi Mumbai Metro: Belapur To Pendhar Corridor To Be Operational Soon

The wait for Navi Mumbai metro is finally set to come to an end. The project, which has been under construction since 2011, is likely to become operational in the coming few months. The upcoming 11.1 km stretch of the Navi Mumbai metro, which will have 11 stoppages, is in the final stages of the completion. The project’s governing body, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), is in process to procure the Commission of Railway Safety (CMRS) certificate for the the Belapur-Kharghar segment. CIDCO already has CMRS certification for Kharghar-Pendhar stretch. This means the project could see the light of the day with permission for the Belapur-Kharghar segment.

An official timeline of the metro project’s inauguration is still awaited.

The Navi Mumbai Line 1 is an extended project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The line is expected to cater to the transport needs of people in the fast-developing suburbs, which have seen a significant increase in population over the years. CIDCO has future plans for three more metro corridors- Metro 2, 3, and 4. These projects will be initiated only after Line 1 becomes operational.

Delays in the project have been attributed to a shortage of experts and contractors, but work resumed in 2017 with the aid of established companies. Officials intend to run the Navi Mumbai Line 1 every 15 minutes during peak hours. A maintenance depot in Taloja and two traction sub-stations in Panchanand and Kharghar will be part of the line’s infrastructure. The line’s successful operation will encourage authorities to move forward with the construction of three additional metro lines.

The first phase of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 starts from the CBD Belapur metro station to the Pendhar metro station, covering nine stations in between.

CBD Belapur

Sector 7 Belapur

CIDCO Science Park

Utsav Chowk

Sector 11 Kharghar

Sector 14 Kharghar

Sector 34 Kharghar

Central Park

Pethpada

Panchanand

Pendhar metro station

CIDCO MD Sanjay Mukherjee said the fare for 2 km will be Rs 10 in the Navi Mumbai Metro-1. The cost of travelling 2 to 4 km will be Rs 15, Rs 20 for 4 to 6 km. For going 6 to 8 km, the cost will be Rs 25, while it will be Rs 40 for travelling beyond 10 km.

