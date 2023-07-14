Navi Mumbai: Supreme Court Permits E-Rickshaws in Matheran, Boosting Sustainable Mobility

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted permission for the operation of e-rickshaws within the Matheran municipal council area.

However, the apex court has imposed a crucial condition that only the existing hand-rickshaw pullers in the hill station will be allowed to operate these e-rickshaws.

A bench of three judges, comprising Justices B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Sanjay Kumar, reached a unanimous verdict to permit the plying of e-rickshaws on conventional roads as well.

The court’s decision came in response to a petition filed by Sunil Shinde (60), representing the Shramik Rickshaw Chaalak Maalak Seva Sanstha. Advocates Lalit Mohan Dhiman and Videh Vaish, acting on behalf of the organization, presented the case before a bench of Justices L Nageshwara Rao, B R Gavai, and A S Bopanna. In a previous ruling on May 12, 2022, the bench had allowed a trial run of e-rickshaws for a duration of three months. During the trial period, seven e-rickshaws were deployed. Matheran, known for its scenic beauty, attracts numerous tourists and currently has 94 registered handcarts and pushcarts.

Advocate Dhiman expressed his opposition to the concerns raised by the petitioners regarding traffic issues and pollution caused by e-rickshaws. He argued vehemently against these claims, asserting that they were unfounded.

This decision by the Supreme Court marks a significant development in the transportation landscape of Matheran. The introduction of e-rickshaws is expected to enhance mobility and convenience for both residents and tourists alike. Additionally, this move holds the potential to reduce pollution levels and contribute to a greener environment.

As the Matheran municipal council area gears up to welcome e-rickshaws, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact the overall transportation ecosystem and whether it will bring about positive changes for all stakeholders involved.