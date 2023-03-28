The Indian Railways is all set to flag off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train, which will run between Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and New Delhi, covering a distance of 709 kilometres via Agra Cantt Station in 7 hours and 50 minutes from April 1. Vande Bharat Express is expected to save one hour of commuters and will be quicker than the existing Shatabdi Express. This will be the first for the Western Central Railway (WCR) zone.

As per the current plan, this express train will run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph over the Palwal-Agra section, 130 kmph between Agra and Lalitpur section and 120 kmph between the Lalitpur and Bina section of the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

According to the proposed schedule, the train is scheduled to depart the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station at 5:55 am and will reach Agra Cantt Railway Station at 11:40 am, where it will have a five-minute halt. It is said to reach the New Delhi railway station at 1:45 pm. The train will depart from New Delhi at 2:45 pm and reach Agra Cantt at 4:45 pm. It will reach the Rani Kamlapati railway station at 10:45 pm.

The schedule and fare chart is yet to get final approval from the Indian Railways.

Vande Bharat express will operate similarly to other routes. It will run six-day a week barring Saturday, unlike Shatabdi which operated the entire year.

On Saturday, March 26, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that a specially designed Vande Bharat train is being developed for Jammu and Kashmir. Factors such as temperature and snow have been kept in mind while manufacturing this special train. It will run by the middle of next year.

At present, ten Vande Bharat trains are operating across the country. They are the following: New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam routes.

Indian Railways are planning to launch around 400 such express trains across the country in the next three to four years.

