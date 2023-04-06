Delhi IGI Airport Emerges as the 9th Busiest Airport in the World in 2022

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi has secured the top spot as the busiest airport in the world, as per the latest 2022 rankings released by Airports Council International (ACI). With over 75 million passengers passing through its gates in 2022, the airport has witnessed a significant rise in its passenger traffic by 56.2% from the previous year, despite the pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

The top spot in the list of the world’s busiest airports for 2022 has been claimed by the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), with a staggering 93.7 million passengers. The second, third, and fourth spots have been secured by Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW), Denver Airport (DEN), and Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD) respectively. The ACI report also highlights the reinstatement of several airports in the upper ranks, including Dubai Airport at the 5th position with 66.1 million passengers (+127 per cent), and Istanbul Airport at the 7th position with 64.3 million passengers (+73.8 per cent).

The ACI World Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, hailed the IGI Airport’s achievement, saying that the airport has been a vital contributor to the aviation industry’s growth in India and the Asia-Pacific region. The Director General also highlighted the airport’s efficient handling of the surge in passenger traffic during the pandemic and its continuous efforts to provide a safe and seamless travel experience.

The IGI Airport’s success comes as a boon for India’s aviation sector, which has been severely hit by the pandemic. The airport’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, coupled with its strategic location, has made it a preferred choice for both domestic and international travelers. With the Indian government’s ambitious plans to develop new airports across the country, the IGI Airport’s achievement sets a benchmark for other airports to emulate.

The news of Delhi’s IGI Airport topping the ACI’s rankings has created a buzz among the aviation community and travel enthusiasts alike. With its world-class facilities and impeccable service, the airport has undoubtedly set a new standard in the aviation industry, making India proud on the global stage.

