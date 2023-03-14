The Vande Bharat Express Train from Delhi to Varanasi will now operate five days a week, effective this week. India’s prestigious train earlier ran four days a week. This will increase the comfort and convenience for Indian Railways passengers. The Vande Bharat Express Train has also been upgraded with some additional features. The Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express is the second most popular Vande Bharat train after the one that travels between Mumbai and Gandhinagar. The train has been operational for three years.

A chair compartment on the Vande Bharat express costs Rs 1,750 from Varanasi to New Delhi. The luxury car’s fare is Rs 3,025. From New Delhi to Varanasi, the fare for the chair car on train number- 22436 is Rs 1,805. This includes a base fare of Rs 1,287, catering charge of Rs 364, tax of Rs 69, reservation charge of Rs 40 and superfast charge of Rs 45. On the other hand, the executive car will cost you Rs 2,394.

Except on Monday and Thursday, the train will now operate five days a week. The train travels a distance of 759 kilometres as it leaves the New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and arrives in Varanasi at 2:00 pm. It travels the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi three hours faster than other trains on the same route.

Indian Railways runs the electrified multiple-unit, semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express at 130 kmph and it can reach a maximum speed of 180 kmph. With a top speed of 180 kmph, Vande Bharat Express is the fastest train in India. The train takes only 52 seconds to get to 100 kmph speed. The KAVACH system has been installed in the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains for improved operational safety.

The semi-high-speed train’s coaches feature automatic doors, a GPS-based audiovisual passenger information system, 32-inch infotainment displays, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for amusement and cosy seats. On February 15, 2019, the first Vande Bharat train was flagged off along the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

