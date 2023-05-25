New-Gen BMW 5 Series Saloon Breaks Cover, Details Inside

BMW has taken the wraps off its highly anticipated all-new 5 Series sedan, showcasing a range of impressive updates and introducing the electrifying i5 model to its lineup. The latest iteration of the 5 Series retains its signature BMW design while incorporating modern touches, making it a worthy competitor to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

The new-gen BMW 5 Series showcases refreshed styling, complemented by a plethora of new features and cutting-edge technology both inside and out. The sedan has grown in size, now measuring 5,060 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,515 mm in height. Its wheelbase has also extended by 20 mm, now standing at 2,995 mm.

Starting with its exterior, the new-gen 5 Series boasts a wider kidney grille at the front, accompanied by angular headlamps adorned with twin boomerang-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs), reminiscent of the new X1. The sedan exhibits flush-fitting door handles, sleek LED tail lights, and a new front and rear bumper design. Notably, the BMW i5 features a blanked-out front grille and blacked-out elements along the sides and rear of the car, signifying its all-electric nature.

Inside the cabin, the 5 Series has undergone a complete revamp. The dashboard now features a free-standing dual display comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The new model is equipped with BMW’s latest iDrive 8.5 operating system, which introduces a host of innovative features and technologies, including in-car gaming, among others.

Continuing the tradition of a well-equipped model range, the 8th-generation 5 Series offers a plethora of options for seating and interior trim finishes. Notably, this is the first BMW to feature a fully vegan interior, catering to environmentally conscious consumers.

Underpinning the new 5 Series is BMW’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, providing a robust and flexible foundation suitable for both combustion engine and electric drivetrain configurations.

The BMW 5 Series offers multiple trim levels, varying according to different markets. The lineup begins with the 520i, 520d, 520d xDrive, 530i, 530e, 540i, and 550e xDrive. Powertrain options span from 4 to 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. BMW has also confirmed that plug-in hybrid versions of the new 5 Series will be introduced next year.

Powering the entry-level 520i is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine generating 203 bhp, with some European markets also offering a lower-spec 188 bhp version. The 520d is equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine producing 195 bhp, an increase of 5 bhp compared to its predecessor. The 530e plug-in hybrid combines a 2.0-liter engine with an overall output of 297 bhp. For those seeking more power, the 550e xDrive plug-in hybrid features a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, delivering an impressive 487 bhp.

In the North American market, the 530i will be available with a 2.0-liter turbo petrol four-cylinder engine, producing 253 bhp in either rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive configurations. The more potent 540i, exclusively equipped with xDrive, houses a 3.0-liter inline-six engine generating 373 bhp and achieves a remarkable 0-100kph sprint in just 4.5 seconds.

The BMW i5 is available in two variants: the i5 eDrive40 and the i5 M60 xDrive. Both models feature an 81.2 kWh battery pack, providing a WLTP range of 516-582 km on a single charge, depending on the variant. The i5 eDrive40 is equipped with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, generating 308 bhp and 400 Nm of torque (335 bhp / 430 Nm with launch control engaged). On the other hand, the i5 M60 xDrive boasts dual electric motors, producing 509 bhp and 795 Nm of torque (593 bhp / 820 Nm with launch control engaged). The top-of-the-line M60 trim is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 230 km/h.

The BMW 5 Series has been a popular choice among luxury car enthusiasts in India, providing fierce competition for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Sources have confirmed that the upcoming next-generation 5 Series destined for India will feature a long-wheelbase body style, offering an even more spacious and luxurious experience.

Indian customers can anticipate the arrival of the 8th-generation BMW 5 Series LWB next year, coinciding with the launch of the next-gen E-Class sedan, intensifying the rivalry in the premium sedan segment. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development.