New-Gen Hyundai Santa Fe Unveiled, Global Premiere in August 2023

Hyundai has digitally unveiled the new-gen Santa Fe SUV ahead of its world premiere in August 2023. The fifth-gen model receives substantial makeover in terms of dimensions, design and features as compared to its predecessor which was on sale since 2018 in several global markets. Hyundai Santa Fe was on sale in India for a few years before it was discontinued in 2017.

“The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures. With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Design

Flaunting a boxy design and distinctive silhouette, it gets H-shaped headlamps and sharp fenders. Some of the other notable styling elements include the H-motif lower front design, wide tailgate area, sharply defined wheel arches, shortened front overhang, H-shaped taillights, and 21-inch wheels. The H-shaped styling is in accordance with Hyundai’s ‘H’ emblem.

The exterior paint schemes are inspired by natural light but exact names are not revealed yet.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Features

Hyundai has focused on creating more space inside the cabin of the all-new Santa Fe. And hence, it has increased the wheelbase and also maximized the cargo space. The rear, when open, has been designed to give a terrace-like feel. The second- and third-row seats are fully foldable which result in class-leading interior space.

The H-motif design continues inside the cabin as well with the dashboard and AC vents too featuring the same. Needless to say, the fifth-gen Santa Fe is equipped with some of the most advanced and premium features in the form of Panoramic Curved Display, Dual Wireless Charging, 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster, Nappa Leather Seats and Soft-touch Wood-patterned Garnish. Hyundai has used sustainable materials like recycled plastic to make the suede headliner, car mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks while the crash pad and door trim covers are made from leatherette.