New-Gen Hyundai Verna 2023 Global Debut Tomorrow

The new Hyundai Verna is all set to make its global debut tomorrow. Spy images of both petrol and turbo-petrol have emerged online. The spy shots reveal that both powertrains will get different exterior and interior looks.

As per the spy images, the DCT automatic trims might get an electronic parking brake with auto-hold feature. While the manual variants will come equipped with a regular handbrake. Moving on, the top-end trims might feature dual 10.25-inch screens. The lower and mid-spec trims, on the other hand, will get a smaller entertainment unit with larger bezels in the same housing. The spy shots also revealed other features like parking assist, ventilated front seats, and drive modes. The top-end trims of the all-new Verna will offer ADAS features. The vehicle will also be seen flaunting blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers. The cabin of the new-gen Verna will feature a dual-tone black and beige dashboard finish with beige upholstered seats.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in a total of four variants namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Once launched, it will rival the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Skoda Slavia.

Talking about the engine options, the Verna is likely to get 1.5-litre petrol units. Having said that, the vehicle will draw its power from a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that will deliver a top power of 159 bhp and a peak torque of 253 Nm. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor, on the other hand, will generate 114 bhp power and 144 Nm peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, a CVT, and a DCT gearbox.

Read all the Latest Auto News here