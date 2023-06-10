New-Gen KTM 390 Duke Might Get a Bigger 399cc Engine, Launch in July 2023

Bikers are eagerly waiting for the new-gen KTM 390 Duke. Reportedly, the new model will be launched by mid-2023. The latest reports indicate that it will boast of a more potent engine. According to a recent RushLane report, the new KTM 390 Duke will be equipped with a 399cc engine, a notable upgrade from the outgoing model’s 373cc engine. There are strong indications that the power output could reach approximately 45 bhp, accompanied by a torque of around 40 Nm. This has increased the hype around the upcoming 390 Duke.

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch, a test mule of the bike was spotted in India, reported Autocar. Going by the spy shots, the engine covers, crankcases and exhaust routing are all visibly different from the current model. This indicates that the engine will indeed undergo an evolution in the latest generation.

With the emissions regulations becoming increasingly stringent, it has become less practical for KTM to continue using the current 373cc power unit that was first introduced in 2013. In order to comply with these regulations, an engine upgrade to a 399cc capacity would provide KTM with the opportunity to maintain or even enhance the output levels of the current bike. Besides, extra power will also keep performance levels on par if the weight of the bike increases in the future.

Interestingly, KTM uses this engine in the WorldSSP300 championship as well. The spy shots also reveal the very sporty design of the next-gen KTM 390 Duke. The neat floating sections and the DRLs on either side of the LED headlights give the new 390 Duke a stylish appearance. The next-gen Duke is expected to come with the same equipment levels seen on the current model and other 390s. So, traction control and cornering ABS will likely be carried over from the RC 390 and 390 Adventure.

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke will also boast a Bluetooth-equipped TFT display and a bi-directional quick-shifter. KTM fans can expect the updated bike to be priced around Rs 3.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, KTM launched the 390 Adventure V bike. The spruced-up motorcycle is powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This bike has also been very well received in the country.