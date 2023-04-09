New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2023 World Premiere on April 25, Here's All You Need to Know

Finally! The Luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz brand all set to unveil one of its premium sedans model E-Class next-generation on April 23. While dropping sharing news about the global debut, the company also teased customers with a first-look premium sedan, giving an idea to the customers about the design.

As per the images shared by the company, it seems the Stuttgart-based manufacturer is ready to set a benchmark by introducing the vehicle with more appealing looks, better-built quality, futuristic design, and better safety features.

Also Read: How And Where Did Mercedes Name Come From? Watch Video To Know

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The upcoming new E-Class will come with an entirely new design, most of it likely to borrow heavily from the S-Class. According to the reports, customers can expect the updated new grille along with the redesigned headlights, equipped with updated integrated LED DRLs above it.

Amid this, there are reports that claim that the interior and the cockpit of the upcoming E-class will have major changes, which will make the vehicle stand out in the segment. If rumors are to be believed, a new MBUX Superscreen that combines a free-standing digital instrument display with a centralized infotainment system and additional passenger screens is anticipated to feature in the vehicle.

When it comes to the engine, the report claims that the company might now change anything powertrain, likely to provide the same engine option as the ongoing one including petrol, petrol-hybrid, and diesel options. Apart from this, the firm also shared that alongside the next-gen E-Class model, an EV version is also under development, based on the EVA2 modular platform, which the company is making first for the international market.

Read all the Latest Auto News here