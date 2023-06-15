CHANGE LANGUAGE
New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Spotted in India Ahead of Launch, Pics Inside
1-MIN READ

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Spotted in India Ahead of Launch, Pics Inside

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 15:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Mercedes Benz GLC SUV (Photo: Mercedes Benz)

Mercedes Benz GLC SUV (Photo: Mercedes Benz)

The India-spec Mercedes Benz will feature enhanced dimensions, advanced features, and powerful engine options. The bookings of the SUV will begin soon

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the highly anticipated second-generation GLC SUV. The luxury automaker has recently released the first set of captivating images of the India-spec GLC.

The GLC, renowned as the most popular SUV from the prestigious German brand, has once again raised the bar with its attractive design and enhanced features.

Mercedes Benz GLC Spotted on Indian Road (Photo: Mercedes Benz)

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, which was globally unveiled last year, has larger dimensions than its predecessor. Having said that, the SUV is 60mm longer at 4,716mm, 2,075mm in width, and 1,650mm in height, despite being a little lower and thinner. Furthermore, the wheelbase has been extended by 15mm, measuring an impressive 2,888mm.

Mercedes Benz GLC Spotted on Indian Road (Photo: Mercedes Benz)

In terms of design, the all-new GLC gets a sleek look, highlighted by a larger grille and a more prominent Mercedes insignia. The reprofiled headlamps and slimmer LED taillamps with reworked detailing add an element of sophistication. Additionally, the SUV will offer the striking AMG-line cosmetic trim for those seeking a more aggressive stance.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC features a redesigned interior that boasts luxury and cutting-edge technology. The driver’s display now features a spacious 12.3-inch screen, complemented by an impressive 11.9-inch central display. Other notable updates include redesigned aircon vents and a new steering wheel.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Introduces Level 3 DRIVE PILOT System, Beats Tesla in Automated Driving Tech

Besides these, the GLC will likely come equipped with a plethora of high-end features, including the renowned Burmester music system, a panoramic sunroof, a Head-up display, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable seats, seat ventilation and an electrically operated tailboard.

When it comes to powertrains, the international variant of the GLC offers both plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid options. However, for the Indian market, the car is expected to be available only with the latter. Customers can anticipate two variants: the GLC200, equipped with a robust 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 204 bhp power and 320 Nm peak torque, and the GLC220d, featuring a refined diesel engine.

Mercedes Benz GLC Spotted on Indian Road (Photo: Mercedes Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is all set to commence bookings for the second-generation GLC SUV in the coming months. The highly awaited pricing details will also be revealed soon, so stay tuned for an unforgettable journey of sophistication and power with the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC.

June 15, 2023
June 15, 2023