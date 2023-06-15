New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Spotted in India Ahead of Launch, Pics Inside

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the highly anticipated second-generation GLC SUV. The luxury automaker has recently released the first set of captivating images of the India-spec GLC.

The GLC, renowned as the most popular SUV from the prestigious German brand, has once again raised the bar with its attractive design and enhanced features.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, which was globally unveiled last year, has larger dimensions than its predecessor. Having said that, the SUV is 60mm longer at 4,716mm, 2,075mm in width, and 1,650mm in height, despite being a little lower and thinner. Furthermore, the wheelbase has been extended by 15mm, measuring an impressive 2,888mm.

In terms of design, the all-new GLC gets a sleek look, highlighted by a larger grille and a more prominent Mercedes insignia. The reprofiled headlamps and slimmer LED taillamps with reworked detailing add an element of sophistication. Additionally, the SUV will offer the striking AMG-line cosmetic trim for those seeking a more aggressive stance.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC features a redesigned interior that boasts luxury and cutting-edge technology. The driver’s display now features a spacious 12.3-inch screen, complemented by an impressive 11.9-inch central display. Other notable updates include redesigned aircon vents and a new steering wheel.

Besides these, the GLC will likely come equipped with a plethora of high-end features, including the renowned Burmester music system, a panoramic sunroof, a Head-up display, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable seats, seat ventilation and an electrically operated tailboard.

When it comes to powertrains, the international variant of the GLC offers both plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid options. However, for the Indian market, the car is expected to be available only with the latter. Customers can anticipate two variants: the GLC200, equipped with a robust 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 204 bhp power and 320 Nm peak torque, and the GLC220d, featuring a refined diesel engine.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to commence bookings for the second-generation GLC SUV in the coming months. The highly awaited pricing details will also be revealed soon, so stay tuned for an unforgettable journey of sophistication and power with the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC.