Hyundai India has launched the new Verna 2023 at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the country. Available in four variants namely EX, S, SX and SX(O), it will be locally manufactured at the brand’s Chennai facility while exported to several countries across the world. The new Hyundai Verna 2023 bookings started around a month back at Hyundai dealerships as well as online at a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna 2023 has been presented in seven single-tone and two dual-tone paint shades including three new colors namely Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown. Flaunting a parametric ‘Jewel’ grille upfront and ‘Horizon’ LED headlamps with DRLs, it is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensous Sportiness’ design language. The new sedan rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new Verna 2023 gets a boot capacity of 528 litres.

The cabin comes in a dual-tone black and beige theme with a plethora of premium features.

