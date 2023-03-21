New Hyundai Verna 2023 Launch Today in India: Watch LIVE Here

Hyundai Verna launch live: Hyundai is all set to launch the new Verna 2023 today in the Indian market. The bookings for the new-gen sedan commenced nearly a month back at a token payment of Rs 25,000 across Hyundai dealerships. It will be offered in four grades namely EX, S, SX and SX(O) in the country. The new Hyundai Verna 2023 will lock horns with Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia in India.

You can watch the launch by Hyundai, LIVE, here:

The new-generation Hyundai Verna will come in 7 monotone and 2 dual tone exterior colour options including the 3 new single-tone colours - Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

Mechanically, the all-new Verna facelift will be available with four RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready powertrains, including a new 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol unit. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (7DCT). Hyundai has claimed that this engine “is tuned to deliver this segment’s most exceptional performance." The tried-and-trusted 1.5L MPi petrol engine will be there as well with 6-speed manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) units.

