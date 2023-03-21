New Hyundai Verna 2023 vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City: Price, Features, Engine & More

Hyundai Motors has finally launched the 2023 Verna today in the country. The South Korean automaker has given a major overhaul in terms of design, features, and powertrain. Let us see how the new Hyundai Verna fares against the competitors in terms of price, variants, design, features, and engine specification.

New Hyundai Verna 2023 vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City: Price & Variants

The 2023 Hyundai Verna falls in the price range of Rs 10.90 lakhs - Rs 17.38 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is offered in a total of four trims namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz falls in the price range of Rs 9.19 lakh - Rs 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom). It is further offered in a total of 5 variants namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Ciaz S.

The facelift version of the fifth-generation Honda City is offered at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). The price goes as high as Rs 20.39 lakhs (ex-showroom). The 2023 City is offered in four trims namely SV, V VX, and ZX.

Sedan Price (ex-showroom) Variants 2023 Hyundai Verna Rs 10.90 lakh - Rs 17.38 lakh EX, S, SX, and SX(O) Maruti Ciaz Rs 9.19 lakh - Rs 12.34 lakh Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Ciaz S 2023 Honda City Rs 11.49 lakh - Rs 20.39 lakh SV, V VX, and ZX.

New Hyundai Verna 2023 vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City: Dimensions

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is slightly bigger than its competitors. Having said that, the length of the vehicle has increased to 4535mm and width has gone up to 1765mm. It further comes with an increased wheelbase of 2670mm thereby offering passengers more legroom. While the 2023 Honda City offers a wheelbase of 2600mm and the Maruti Ciaz gets a wheelbase of 2650mm. Moving on, the increase in size also ensures that the all-new Verna gets the most boot space of 528L in the entire segment. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz here is the smallest car. However, it comes with a 510L boot space which is slightly larger than the Honda City facelift.

New Hyundai Verna 2023 vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City: Features

The 2023 Hyundai Verna offers more ADAS features in comparison to its competitors. Having said that, it comes equipped with a plethora of first-in segment features including the Level 2 ADAS, powered driver seat, and heated & ventilated front seats. The cabin of the car flaunts a dual beige-black interior. The feature list includes a 10.25-inch infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, connected car tech, smart boot, sunroof, and many more.

The 2023 Honda City, on the other hand, comes packed with a host of features like an 8-inch infotainment unit, Level 2 ADAS, wireless Apple Car play & Android Auto, auto-dimming frameless IRVM, a 7-inch TFT instrument display, ambient lighting, sunroof, rain sensing wipers among many others.

Talking about Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the feature list comprises a 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen unit with Apple Car Play & Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, and 6-speaker sound system. In comparison to the 2023 Verna and City, Maruti Ciaz misses out a few features such as sunroof, connected car tech, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and ventilated seats.

New Hyundai Verna 2023 vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City: Engine Specifications

At its heart, 2023 Hyundai Verna comes packed with 2 petrol engine options - a 1.5L MPi and a 1.5L turbo GDi. The former churns out a top power of 114 bhp and a peak torque of 143.8 Nm. While the latter generates 159 bhp power and 253 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters.

The 2023 Honda City, on the other hand, draws its power from a 1.5L VTECH DOHC petrol engine that delivers a top power of 120 bhp and a peak torque of 145 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT.

Talking about Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the vehicle comes packed with a 1.5L K15 Smart Hybrid petrol unit. The motor is further mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. It further churns out 104 bhp power and 138 Nm peak torque.

Conclusion

With this comparison, we can conclude that Hyundai definitely stands in a better position to attract more buyers in the country. At a lower entry price point, Hyundai is offering turbocharged powertrain and a few first-in segment features. However, the 2023 Honda City continues to be the only sedan in its segment that comes with a strong hybrid powertrain. Maruti Ciaz, on the other hand, lags way too behind in the segment with its limited equipment list.

