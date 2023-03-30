The state of Jharkhand will soon get better connected to Jammu and Kashmir as there are plans to run a train directly between Ranchi and Jammu Tawi to Srinagar. The route will also include Ramgarh, Patratu and Latehar. The most interesting part is that the route will also traverse over the world’s highest bridge. Yes, the proposed train route will run across the Chenab bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav conducted the first trial run of a vehicle mounted on the track on the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab river in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. A Mahendra Bolero car was converted into a rail inspection vehicle and pictures of the car running over the Chenab bridge have since gone viral. This bridge will connect the valley with the rest of the country by January 2024.

So it was a Mahindra Bolero converted into a rail vehicle that was one of the first vehicles to run on the world's tallest railway arch bridge at Chenab, J&K, leading the inspection trolleys of @AshwiniVaishnaw. The bridge at 359 m is taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.… pic.twitter.com/AMI1rHYgV3— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) March 27, 2023

The Chenab Bridge is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower, perched 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the Chenab River. It is an arch bridge. The Chenab Bridge has a 1315-meter length and costs Rs 1400 crore to build. The 260 km length of this bridge is what makes it unique. It will be able to resist strong winds.

This bridge is made of structural steel and will be able to withstand temperatures ranging from minus 10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. Chenab Bridge is the first such bridge in the country designed for blast load. This arc bridge reactor can withstand an earthquake of magnitude 8 on the scale and a blast of 30 kg of explosives. According to ANI, once completed, the Chenab railway bridge will be able to “withstand winds with speeds up to 260 kmph and will have a lifespan of 120 years

While the project has repeatedly missed deadlines since receiving its first approval in 2003, the bridge has been a long time coming for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, having taken twenty years to complete.

At present, there is only one train from Ranchi to Jammu Tawi. The number of this train is 18309 (SBP JAT EXPRESS). This train departs from Ranchi at 5.30 pm and reaches Jammu after about 2 days at 2.25 pm. This train runs 4 days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Read all the Latest Auto News here