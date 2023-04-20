New Lexus RX Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 95.80 Lakh

The leading luxury car brand in India Lexus on Wednesday announced the launch of one of the feature-loaded 5th generation of Lexus RX at the starting price of Rs. 95.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced the four-wheeler in two powertrains: RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport+. The company had started the booking for the same in January 2023, when it was first teased at the Auto Expo 2023.

As per the official details shared by the company, customers will have the Hybrid version in eight different colours. While the Sport+ variant will be featured in six colors including a new color variant – Sonic Copper. Both the models now come with several advanced features and the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as a Standard for driver assistance, which might force the customers to go for it.

Take a look at what’s new in both the models

Both the models of Lexus RX come with major changes from the exterior. From a new fascia to updated LED headlamps, it seems like the brand has put an extra effort in order to make it more appealing and stylish than ever.

Moving towards the side, one of the major changes that can be seen is the new 21-inch alloy wheels and increased wheelbase, which might allow the customers to have a smooth experience while driving the car on rough roads. Apart from this, the 500h F Sport features a glossy, black finish on the wheels. However, the company retained the floating roof design and coupe-like roof style in the car.

Talking about the powertrain, both models feature hybrid technology. RX350h Luxury comes with 2.5-litre engine that generates a max power of 266bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. While the 500h F Sport flaunts a 2.4-litre petrol engine, equipped with an electric motor that churns out a maximum power with a 366bhp and 460Nm torque.

