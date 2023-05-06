New Metro Feeder-cum-City Buses to Connect Noida and Greater Noida Metro Stations

Residents of Delhi-NCR will soon be able to avail a metro feeder-cum-city bus service in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. Reports suggest that as many as 30 air-conditioned minibuses, each having 24 seats, will be operated on nine routes in Noida and Greater Noida under a public-private partnership. Four out of the nine routes will connect Noida sectors with stations of the Aqua Line and two will lead to Greater Noida. At the same time, three routes will link the twin cities.

This bus service is primarily meant to provide connectivity to the metro stations. But the service would broadly function like any other city bus service in Noida and Greater Noida.

The metro feeder-cum-city bus service will be a game-changer for millions of commuters as there is no regular bus connectivity or any last-mile link to the metro stations. So, commuters have to rely on private vehicles, app-based cabs and auto-rickshaws for the last leg of their journeys. But commuters will now have the option of availing an affordable and clean transport service.

In July 2022, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had floated a tender to select an operator to run buses in Noida and Greater Noida for 10 years on a self-sustainable model.

Reportedly, the operator of the bus service will have to finance, procure, operate and maintain the feeder buses with the revenue earned through fares and advertisements on buses and depots.

Noida-based Turban Mobility was shortlisted for the project and will now operate these feeder buses. Turban Mobility has even suggested some additional stops for the service. The operator is even ready to construct new bus shelters for the same.

In Noida, the metro feeder-cum-city bus service will link the metro stations in Sector 51 to DLF, Sector 142 to 15A Sector 51 to 94, Sector 63 to 98, Pari Chowk to Sector 150 and Sector 72 to Sarafabad. Meanwhile, the service will provide connectivity between GBU and Kulsera, Pari Chowk and Nawada, Jagat Farm and AWHO apartments, Rise Chowk and Yatharth, Char Murti and Capital Athena and Char Murti and Char Mutri police chowki in Greater Noida.

