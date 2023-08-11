New Mumbai Metro: Land Allotted For Line 12, Kalyan To Taloja To Get 17 Stations

With an aim to enhance Mumbai’s metro connectivity, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has granted a sprawling 47-hectare land for a pivotal car shed and other vital projects as part of the forthcoming Metro Line 12, spanning from Kalyan to Taloja.

Thane Collector Ashok Shingare, in a momentous announcement, unveiled the allocation of land for the pivotal depot and associated infrastructure, encompassing a labor camp, casting yard, receiving substation, and a lush plantation zone, situated near Nilje Pada within the Kalyan taluka.

An authoritative source from the MMRDA disclosed that this 47 hectares of land has been generously granted by the collector, serving as an integral facet of a paramount public endeavor.

This momentous gesture paves the way for the initiation of the depot’s construction bidding process. It is being anticipated that MMRDA is aiming for a staggering ridership of 1.25 lakh passengers within the inaugural year, surging to an impressive count of over 2.6 lakh daily commuters by the year 2031. The corridor’s mission is twofold: to alleviate Mumbai’s congestion problem and to expedite the region’s overall progress trajectory.

New Mumbai Metro: Route

Spanning an impressive stretch of 20 kilometers, Metro Line 12 is all set to redefine Mumbai’s urban mobility landscape with a total of 17 metro stations. This transformative metro line, an extension of the developing Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5, also known as the Orange Line, is presently under diligent construction.

Furthermore, it will seamlessly integrate with the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh lines 4 and 4A. This strategically engineered network will empower commuters from the eastern side to effortlessly traverse to Taloja with seamless transfers at just two stations.

New Mumbai Metro: Stations

The journey of Metro Line 12 will kick off from Kalyan East, unfolding across a route that encompasses a series of pivotal stations including Ganesh Nagar, Pisavali Gaon, Golavali, Dombivali MIDC, Sagaon, Manpada, Sonarpada, Hedutane, Kolegaon, Nilje Gaon, Vadavali, Bale, Waklan, Turbhe, Pisarve Depot, Pisarve, culminating at Taloja.

This innovative project’s fully elevated layout, which will be shared by the 17 stations and cover the whole 20-kilometer route, is a noteworthy aspect. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is providing funds in the amount of Rs 5,494 crore, is driving the financial momentum behind this innovative project. The project, which is expected to be completed in October 2025, is going to change the way people think about mobility in Mumbai by greatly improving connectivity.