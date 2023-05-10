New Railway Line Connecting Madhya Pradesh And Rajasthan To Be Operational By 2024

A new railway line is being laid in Madhya Pradesh that will likely be operational in 2024. The line is already under construction and will reduce the travel duration from this state to Rajasthan while also helping reduce passenger ticket pricing. The Bhopal-Ramganjmandi rail line will pass through the state capital Bhopal, Rajgarh via Shyampur, Doraha, Biaora, Narsinghgarh, Kurawar, Mubarakganj, Nishatpura.

Currently, people travelling between the two states would rather take a bus and reach their destination in about 3 to 3.5 hours/ However, the new railway line, once operational, will reduce the travel time to 1.5 hours. Moreover, the line will pass through Rajgarh, Bhojpur, Ghatoli, Iklera, Juna Kheda, Jhaprapatan, and Khilchipur and eventually end at Ramganjmandi. Since all these stations are in Rajasthan, the people of the state will experience more convenience and benefit a lot from this railway line.

DRM Saurabh Bandopadhyay said that if the people of Rajgarh want to travel to Bhopal, the current expenditure is about Rs 180-190 per person. Moreover, people travelling from Biaora to Bhopal spend around Rs 150. After the commencement of the railway line, the fare per person will almost be halved.

All in all the benefits of the railway line will be as follows:

It will save time to travel from MP to Rajasthan.

People who travel between the two states every day will be able to conveniently travel.

Local products will get a boost as there will be means to transport them from smaller towns and villages to cities.

Rajgarh will be directly connected to Bhopal.

The youth of Rajgarh will be able to study better as travelling will become easier.

top videos

The land acquisition is almost done and the excavation work to lay down the track has started at the MP border. Rajgarh station is being renovated and the survey work for the line in the forests of Narsinghgarh has been resumed. Excavation work has also started around Kuravar-Shyampur. Land matters in Sehore are facing issues but are being worked on.

Read all the Latest Auto News here