New TVS Bike Launch on September 6, Could be Naked Apache RR310

TVS is rumoured to be gearing up for the launch of the naked version of the Apache RR 310. The bikemaker has sent out a ‘Block Your Date’ media invite for Sep 6 which is going to happen in Bangkok, Thailand. TVS hasn’t shared any exact details of the product that they are going to unveil at the event, but a caption which reads ‘Are You Restless’.

According to reports, it can be the streetfighter version of the TVS Apache RR 310. The bike which may get the name, Apache RTR 310, has been spied testing a couple of times beforehand. It is certainly quite unusual for TVS, which always tries to keep its new arrivals under tight wraps.

A few days back, an Instagram page named Iambikerdotcom dropped a video where the Apache RTR 310 near-production version was spotted during its test runs. According to the leaked footage, the sporty-styled two-wheeler is expected to get a tweaked geometric pattern inspired by the Draken concept.

The design will be sharp and edgy, similar to its previous version, Apache RR 310. TVS Apache RTR 310 will get a muscular fuel tank having sharp extensions, paired with an aggressively-designed LED headlamp. The seating compartment is expected to be more comfortable compared to the RR 310.

TVS is anticipated to equip the Apache RTR 310 with the same engine that was previously seen in the RR 310. It will be a 312.2-cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled powertrain which will produce maximum power of 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch.

The chassis and cycle components are also expected to be identical to the RR 310. So, the future TVS Apache RTR 310 will feature the same rear mono-shock plus disc brakes on both wheels, upside-down front forks, and dual-channel ABS just like the current version.

Since it is anticipated to be less expensive than the RR 310, the starting price for the RTR 310 is estimated to be under 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched in the Indian market, this model will compete with the likes of KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R and Honda CB300R.