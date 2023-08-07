Next-Gen KTM RC 390 Spied Ahead of Official Launch, Here's What We Know So Far

The high-performance bike manufacturer Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen (KTM) has been working on its upcoming bike named RC390 for a quite long. Now, it seems like the brand is all set to introduce the bike soon. Ahead of the official launch, the motorcycle has been spied in Europe during the testing phase, revealing its overall design, and some of the important key features.

Upcoming new-gen KTM RC390

According to the photos that surfaced on the Internet, it reveals the upcoming new-gen KTM RC390 might come with major updates, improved cosmetic changes, redesigned swingarm, and an updated LED headlight setup. It has been reported that the upcoming is likely to hit the market, right after the launch of 390 Duke, which is expected to be released in November 2023.

new-gen KTM RC390 Features

Going by the images, the upcoming RC390 will feature a single-pod LED headlight setup, Sleek LED turn indicators, a stylish yet muscular fuel tank, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, and spoke wheels, which directly uplifts the overall charm. After analyzing the photos closely, it clearly shows some major noticeable changes on its body, which looks appealing as compared to the existing mode.

Moving toward the back, the bike was also seen having a small pannier box on the top of the rear seat, which seems like a part of additional accessories.

new-gen KTM RC390 Engine

The motorcycle also will be offered in new color options. However, the brand is yet to share details about the same. If rumors are to be blived, the company might use the latest sub-frame work in the upcoming RC390. Some reports also claim that the customers might see the motorcycle with an updated 399cc engine with improved power figures.