Next-Gen Renault Duster India Launch by Diwali 2025, Check Price, Features and More

Renault is set to re-introduce the Duster SUV in the Indian market. The Duster had cemented Renault’s position in the competitive Indian market but the company had decided to pull the plugs on the mid-sized SUV last year. Recent reports suggest that the French carmaker has kicked off work on the next-gen Duster. It will be co-developed by Nissan and Renault and could go on sale in India around Diwali 2025. A Nissan derivative could go on sale around the same time.

The new Duster will be based on a CMF-B platform and is expected to be larger than its predecessor. The Renault-Nissan alliance may even decide to offer a variant with a third row of seating in order to make the car more suitable for the Indian market.

Reportedly, the Duster’s exterior design will be accentuated by sporty elements as it will be inspired from the Dacia Bigster concept. Renault and Nissan’s midsize SUVs will be rolled out only with petrol powertrains. It remains to be seen whether the group offers a hybrid powertrain as a top-of-the-line variant.

The Duster acquired an iconic status in India due to its tremendous off-road capabilities and great value for money. The new model will have to retain those characteristics if it is to succeed in India.

The next-gen Renault Duster will first make its way into the European market in 2024 followed by its India launch in 2025. So SUV enthusiasts are likely to get an idea of what to expect from the India-bound Duster next year.

Renault currently has only three products in its India portfolio – Kwid, Kiger and Triber. Among the three models, the Kwid hatchback is the most popular in India at the moment.

The Renault-Nissan group announced an investment of around Rs 5,300 crore in its next phase in February. The group plans to collaborate on six new production vehicles for domestic and international customers - three locally manufactured products each, two C-segment SUVs and one A-SUV in the EV category. The Renault-Nissan alliance has a long-term vision for India which includes increasing production and R&D activities, transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing, and introducing electric vehicles.

