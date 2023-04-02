Next-Gen Renault Duster Spotted Testing, India Launch in 2025

The French carmaker Renault has been witnessing a downfall in sales over the past few years as the company is unable to create a good market in India. To get the consumer’s trust again in the country, the firm decided to partner with its sister brand Dacia to launch an all-new third-gen Duster SUV. As per the report, the brand has the plan to introduce the vehicle somewhere around the end of the 2024 or start of 2025.

However, both the company has not revealed any official details about the same as yet. But, if rumors are to be believed the upcoming vehicle will be the brand’s biggest launch and will come with more aggressive looks with larger spacing. Ahead of the official global unveil. recently the next-gen Duster has been spotted during testing fully covered in camouflage, revealing some of its features and design.

With a flatter front profile and larger overhangs, the upcoming all-new Duster is likely to share a similar design to its sibling Renault Austral. Customers also can expect Dacia’s new streamlined facia, which was implemented across the range as part of small facelifts last year.

The leak images also suggest that the five-seater version will feature a longer rectangular air dam and a thin grille, paired with daytime running lights (LED) on both sides. If one closely watches the photos, the V-shaped taillights and squared-off wheel arches also can be seen. The test mule shows roof rails, a distinctive roof spoiler, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Once the vehicle officially hit the market in India, it will compete against the top-selling vehicles like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Amid this, there are also reports that the company is likely to launch a 7-seat version of the same. If introduced, it will give tough competition to the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens and MG Hector Plus.

