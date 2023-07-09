Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Teased: Launch Date, Price, Features, Engine and More

Toyota has offered a glimpse of the highly anticipated fifth-generation Land Cruiser Prado through its first teaser. This all-new model is set to make its global debut in the upcoming months. With its expected unveiling later this year, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado four-wheel-drive has been tested in the United States.

Drawing inspiration from the recently unveiled third-generation Lexus GX SUV, the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will share its underpinnings and powertrain options. Toyota has given us a preview of the larger and more striking 2024 Toyota Prado alongside the original 1960 Toyota FJ40, signaling a perfect blend of heritage and modernity.

Both SUVs, despite their distinct identities, will boast the same bodyshell. They will share the new TNGA-F ladder-frame architecture, which is also the foundation for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series. This architecture provides a solid base for the vehicles, offering improved performance both on and off the road. Moreover, the 2024 Land Cruiser Prado inherits the longer wheelbase from its 300 Series sibling. It is worth noting that in the United States, the new Prado will be marketed as the Toyota Land Cruiser.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is set to offer hybrid power in the United States, equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. On the other hand, it is expected that Australia will receive a diesel engine variant. This diversified powertrain lineup aims to cater to different market preferences.

Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Features

This upgrade, along with the next-generation infotainment system and improved powertrains, aims to bridge the gap between the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and more luxurious and expensive SUVs. The new Prado, designed to replace the popular yet aging 13-year-old Toyota Prado 150 Series, will feature increased dimensions. It will be 10mm longer, 229mm wider and 45mm taller, with a stretched wheelbase extended by 60mm. These enhancements promise a more spacious and comfortable cabin, potentially accommodating a third row of seats.

Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Engine

Regarding its powertrain options in Australia, the Prado is expected to forego the GX’s 3.5L turbo-petrol V6 in favor of the LC300’s robust 3.3-liter turbo-diesel V6. However, this might be limited to high-grade variants, allowing room for a less powerful four-cylinder hybrid unit, similar to the 2.4-liter petrol-electric powertrain found in the Lexus GX.

Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado India Launch Date

As the Land Cruiser Prado expands into new and larger markets, such as North America, the demand for this SUV is expected to surpass that of its predecessor. The arrival of the Land Cruiser Prado and its Lexus counterpart, the new GX, in India is still on the horizon.