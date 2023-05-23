Next-gen Toyota Vellfire and Alphard Leaked Ahead of Official Launch, Details Inside

Known for the best seating comfort and good road appearance, the Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is all set to give a major makeover to its flagship minivans, the Vellfire and Alphard. However, the official launch date about the same is not known yet. But, some reports claim that the vehicles will hit the Indian market somewhere around June or July.

Ahead of the official launch, the next-generation model of both the MPVs and photos started surfacing on the internet, revealing overall design and some important key features as well.

Nex-Gen Toyota the Vellfire and Alphard Leak Design

As per the leaked photos, both the MPVs show some noticeable cosmetic changes from the exterior, particularly from the front profile. In the upcoming Vellfire and Alphard, customers will get a revised front grille and a bit of curved horizontal slats with a big company logo on the front chrome grills. The brand somehow retained the signature structure and styling, which will help the public to distinguish both vehicles.

The photos also show that the multi-purpose vehicle will be equipped with rectangular LED daytime running lamps. It also showed a lot of chrome work below the headlights, which enhanced the overall look of the four-wheeler.

Nex-Gen Toyota the Vellfire and Alphard Features

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming version of both cars is likely to get some major changes in terms of features. However, features like captain seats with Ottoman function, ambient LED lighting on the ceiling, tri-zone air conditioning, Toyota telematics system, full leather seats, premium sound system, and full digital rearview mirror will be carried forward in the upcoming models.

2023 Toyota the Vellfire and Alphard Powerstrain

The upcoming Vellfire and Alphard will be featured in two engine options - a 2.5-litre hybrid and a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol. There are chances that the company might continue to employ a hybrid engine in India. Meanwhile, the current Vellfire comes with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, combined with two electric motors that generate a max power of 194bhp (approximately).