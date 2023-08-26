Nissan and Sony Pictures Join Hands For Gran Turismo Movie, Is it Worth Watching?

One of the popular car racing games named Gran Turismo, which was released in 1997 under the Sony Play station banner, became the talk of the town again. The game has been grabbing all the headlines ever since Nissan Motors decided to collaborate with Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

Both companies join hands together in order to display the lives of virtual racers on big screens, who become unbeatable in real-life race tracks.

Gran Turismo Special Screening

The movie already has been released in India, and getting a lot of positive responses from all car enthusiasts. However, at this point, we became quite lucky as we received an advance invitation from Nissan India for the special screening to watch the film, which was held two days prior to the official release.

Not sure about the critics or any viewers, but we loved it. One thing we can give you in writing if you have a deep connection with cars, this movie will not let you feel bored for a single moment as it is filled with great car actions, an amazing storyline, and a remarkable group of underdogs who dared to challenge the elite world of motorsports with zero expirence of real racing tracks.

Here’s What Nissan India’s Top Official Says About Film

Commenting about the movie, the company’s Director of Marketing, Product & Customer Experience in India, Mohan Wilson said “’Gran Turismo’ captures the essence of Nissan’s ‘dare to do what others don’t’ spirit, where boldness knows no limits. It is a perfect connection with today’s bold and ambitious young generation in India who thrive on the mindset of outdoing expectations and go beyond what seems to be possible to fulfill their aspirations. We believe that by sharing this remarkable story together with Sony we inspire others to chase their dreams fearlessly in a time when Nissan is also embarking on a new journey for the brand in India."

All about Gran Turismo

The movie is based on an unbelievable true story, where a team of underdogs - a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world by introducing virtual racers to compete against professional ones on some of the deadliest race tracks in the world.