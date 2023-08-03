Nissan Global EV Sales Surpass 1 Million Unit Milestone

Ever since Nissan entered in the electric segment, it has received a positive response from customers. On August, 3, the band released an official statement, claiming it has achieved a 1 million unit sales milestone in the EV segment globally.

Nissan LEAF Sales

As per the details shared by the company in the official release, it has revealed that Nissan LEAF, which was launched on December 2010, sold more than 6.50,000 units worldwide. It is the model that is currently available in 50 international markets including Japan, the U.S., and Europe.

It also has been reported by the brand that the e-four-wheeler continues to woo customers globally, and has won several prestigious awards.

Nissan Ariya EV Sales

Apart from this, the Japanese manufacturer also started the sale of its all-electric crossover Ariya in the international market. It comes with a futuristic design, advanced technologies, and the latest features such as the e-4ORCE all-wheel control system, and ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver support system, which benefits drivers on highway use in single-lane traffic.

Nissan Ariya EV Impression Globaly

The company says the EV has already grabbed a lot of attention and won the Auto Color Award 2021 Grand Prix in Japan and the Red Dot Design Award in Germany. Brand also informed that Ariya has been named in the 10 Best Interiors & UX list. To attract new customers, the brand also launched its first EV named Sakura for its homeland’s mini-vehicle market. For that particular vehicle, the company received around 50,000 units order.

Nissan’s Plan for fiscal year 2030

Meanwhile, Nissan has already created a roadmap for fiscal year 2030, under which it aims to launch 19 EV models. The company also working to introduce EVs, which will be powered by their in-house developed solid-state batteries. They will likely achieve the goal by fiscal year 2028, says Nissan.