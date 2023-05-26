Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 7.39 Lakh

Nissan India has launched the Magnite GEZA Special Edition at a sticker price of Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. Inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes, it comes with 6 new features to enhance audio and infotainment experience. Nissan Magnite GEZA Edition bookings started on May 19 at a token amount of Rs 11,000 across the country.

The GEZA Special Edition comes packed with a high-resolution 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto. Some of the other notable features include Premium JBL Speakers, Ambient Lighting with App-Based Controls, Rear Camera with Trajectory Guidelines and Shark Fin Antenna. The cabin can be availed in an optional beige colour upholstery.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India commented on the pricing announcement, saying, “The Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition delivers exceptional value enhancing lifestyle with premium audio and infotainment experience on a very competitive price in the SUV segment, making Magnite the most compelling product proposition on the strength of safety and performance features.”

Nissan Magnite also comes equipped with a plethora of standard safety features such as Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). It has been awarded a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP. Furthermore, the sub-compact SUV is now RDE compliant.

Originally launched in December 2020, Nissan Magnite has been designed in Japan while manufactured locally at the brand’s Chennai facility. The company claims that it has the lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 35 paise/km (for 50,000 km). The SUV gets a standard warranty of 2 years/50,000 km which can be further extended upto 5 years/1 lakh km.