Nissan Offers Free AC Check-Up Camps for Customers in India, Launches Pre-Paid Maintenance Package

Nissan Motor India is putting its customers first by offering free AC check-up camps from April 15 to June 15, 2023. As part of the carmaker’s commitment to service excellence, Nissan and Datsun vehicle owners can book an appointment for the check-up via the Nissan Connect App or the Nissan Motor India website (www.nissan.in). The AC check-up camps will be held across the 122-workshop network serving all Nissan and Datsun branded vehicles.

Nissan-trained service professionals will conduct the 20-point check-up, which includes an exterior check, interior check, underbody check, road test, and free AC check-up. Additionally, customers will receive a complimentary top wash for their vehicles. Labour discounts of up to 20 percent and Value Added Service (VAS) discounts of up to 10 percent are also available.

At the service camps, Nissan Motor India will also introduce a competitively priced Pre-paid Maintenance Package (PMP), which offers up to 20 percent savings on maintenance costs, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The maintenance package includes cashless maintenance at any Nissan authorised workshop across India, up to 5 years of coverage, inflation proof maintenance services, and remains transferable along with vehicle ownership change.

The AC check-up camps and PMP offering demonstrate Nissan’s commitment to delivering a seamless service experience that helps customers reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of their vehicle. It’s a win-win situation for Nissan and Datsun vehicle owners in India.

