Nissan Unveils the Magnite GEZA Special Edition, Bookings Open at Rs 11,000

Nissan Motor India has unveiled the highly anticipated Magnite GEZA Special Edition, taking the B-SUV segment by storm. This captivating variant promises an unparalleled audio and infotainment journey, making it the perfect companion for all adventures. Inspired by Japanese theater, the Magnite GEZA Special Edition features advanced infotainment features that offer a heightened sensory experience. Bookings are now open at a token amount of Rs 11000. However, the prices will be revealed on May 26, 2023.

Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition is packed with an array of exciting features. These include a high-resolution 22.86cm touchscreen, seamless Android CarPlay with wireless connectivity, immersive sound powered by premium JBL speakers, and the convenience of a trajectory rear camera. Besides this, it flaunts ambient lighting, app-based controls, sleek shark fin antenna and premium beige color seat upholstery. The Magnite GEZA Special Edition is designed to elevate your driving experience to new heights.

Accompanying the launch, the Magnite has amassed a collection of prestigious accolades, including the coveted ‘2023 ICONIC Brand of the Year’ at the Dainik Jagran INext ICONIC Awards. It also claimed the titles of ‘Compact SUV of the Year 2021’ by Top Gear, ‘Game Changer’ by Motor Octane, and ‘Value for Money’ by Autocar India. Safety is paramount, and the Magnite has secured a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety from Global NCAP, setting new benchmarks within its segment.

To further enhance its appeal, Nissan has integrated additional safety features across all variants, ensuring a smooth transition to BS6 Phase 2 and amplifying its value. These features encompass Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). As the preferred choice in India’s B-SUV market, the Magnite, designed in Japan and manufactured in India, encapsulates Nissan Motor India’s ethos of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World.’

Nissan Motor India’s excellence in exports has been acknowledged by the Chennai Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, highlighting their significant contributions. The magnificent Nissan Magnite now graces 15 global markets, including recent expansions in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. With a strategic shift towards Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, Nissan Motor India continues to conquer new territories with its big, bold, and beautiful Magnite.